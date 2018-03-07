All tickets snatched up quickly for Terry Bradshaw speech at UC













It took less than one day for all tickets to be snatched up to hear NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw speak at the University of the Cumberlands next month.

Bradshaw, a four-time Super Bowl champion and television personality, will be the keynote speaker for the University of the Cumberlands’ 13th Annual Excellence in Leadership Series, which is sponsored by The Forcht Group of Kentucky.

“Terry Bradshaw has a story of perseverance – of using his character and determination to do all the things no one thought he was capable of,” said Dr. Larry Cockrum, University of the Cumberlands President. “That is a message we want to always resonate with our students: that they are capable of achieving greatness at any level, no matter the obstacle before them.”

The Excellence in Leadership event takes place Tuesday, April 10, at 7 p.m. in the O. Wayne Rollins Center.

The event is free and open to the public; however, tickets are required for admission.

Andrew Powell, a spokesperson at the university, said the tickets became available Thursday, and had all been allocated before the end of the day.

There are 2,526 seats available and 464 of those are dedicated to the community. Powell said that seating arrangements were rearranged slightly to allow community members on the waiting list to have access to tickets.

Bradshaw is a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburg Steelers and was twice named Super Bowl MVP before retiring in 1984.

Today he is recognized as one of the preeminent sports personalities serving as co-host and analyst on Fox NFL Sunday. When he’s not being featured on the television screen, Bradshaw can be seen sharing his talents on the big screen in movies such as “Failure to Launch” and the recently released “Father Figures.”

UC’s annual lecture series is made possible by an endowment from local business owners Dr. Terry and Mrs. Marion Forcht, who founded The Forcht Group of Kentucky Center for Excellence in Leadership in 2006.