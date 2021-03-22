Tickets remain available to see Redhounds, Lady Colonels play in 13th Region Tournament











Fans interested in watching the Corbin Redhounds play in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament Monday night still have the opportunity.

Arena Director Kristi Balla said as of Monday morning, approximately 1,000 tickets remained.

Monday night’s opening round games include 49th District Champion North Laurel against 50th District Runner-up Barbourville at 6 p.m, followed by Corbin against 52nd District Champion Harlan at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at The Arena Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com

Tickets are $12 each with limited floor seating available for $15.

“Tickets will be good for both games of a given night,” Ballas said.

In an effort to meet COVID–19 restrictions, Balla said tickets will be sold in pods of two or four.

“We did that because a lot of schools have been doing it,” Balla said. “So, bring a friend.”

Larger groups will be required to purchase multiple pods.

“They will just have a couple of seats in between,” Balla explained.

Ticket sales for each night are capped at approximately 2,500.

On the other side of the bracket, Knox Central will face Harlan County at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, while 50th District Champion South Laurel will face Clay County at 7:30 p.m.

If the Redhounds win, they will face the winner of North Laurel versus Barbourville at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets are also available for the Whitley County Lady Colonels’ opening round game against North Laurel at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The second game Wednesday night will feature Pineville against Harlan County.

The winners of that game will play in the semi-finals at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Bell County will take on Clay County in the 6 p.m. game on Thursday, while 50th District Champion South Laurel will play Knox Central at 7:30 p.m.