Tickets remain available for WWE event Saturday at The Arena













WWE wrestling fans still have the opportunity to purchase tickets for Saturday’s event at The Arena in Corbin.

Arena Director Kristi Balla said one new superstar has been added to the lineup, Braun Strowman.

Current matches scheduled include:

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins in a tag team match with Dean Abrose to take on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

A triple threat match for the U.S. Championship featuring U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe

Other superstars scheduled to appear include: Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Elias, The Bar, Bobby Roode, Constable Baron Corbin and more.

Ticket prices start at $19, and are available at The Arena box office, or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

WWE holds the current attendance record at The Arena, packing in 6,259 fans at the March 9 show.

Based on that, Balla said WWE officials contacted her about hosting a second event in 2018.

“I worked hard for over a year to convince them to come the first time,” Balla said.

Balla added that she would like to see WWE officials add Corbin to the list of annual stops, but with two different brands, Raw and Smackdown, there is nothing that precludes Corbin from hosting multiple shows per year.

WWE leads into a busy few months for the venue.

Other public events include: