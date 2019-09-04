Tickets now available for annual Taste of Southeast Kentucky on October 24











Restaurants from across the region will be offering a sample of their menus as part of the sixth annual Taste of Southeast Kentucky at The Arena in Corbin on October 24.

The event will fund the efforts of God’s Pantry Food Bank Southeast Regional Distribution Center, which helps supply multiple local food pantries including Cedar Ridge, Inc., Corbin Backpack Club, First Baptist Church in Corbin and Williamsburg, Grace on the Hill United Methodist Chuch, and Mountain Outreach.

“We are a warehouse for the agencies who need to draw food,” said Michael Halligan, Chief Executive Officer noting the London facility serves approximately 50 agencies across 12 counties.

The Taste of Southeastern Kentucky has previously been held at The London Community Center, but will be moving to The Arena.

“The last two years, it has sold out,” Halligan said.

While organizers are still working to line up businesses to participate, Halligan said 22 are currently committed.

They include:

Baptist Health Corbin

• Blue Stallion Brewing Co.

• Clay County Cooperative Extension

• David’s Steakhouse and Buffet

• Harlan County Cooperative Extension

• Howard’s Creek Authentic Beer Cheese

• Jarfly Brewing

• Laurel County Cooperative Extension

• Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

• Old Town Grill

• Pepsi Corbin

• Rivulet Artisan Pecan Liqueur

• Sauced: Craft Pizza. Pasta. Salad.

• Serial Grillers & Killer Sweets

• Shades Café & Steakhouse

• Sodexo – St. Joseph London

• Sonic

• Sweet Lilu’s Catering

• Walmart Deli

Wrigley Taproom

“If someone is interested in participating as a vendor, it is not too late,” Halligan said.

Tickets to the event are $50 per person and includes the opportunity to sample the offerings from each of the vendors.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://godspantry.org/events/tastesoutheastkentucky

In addition to tickets, a silent and live auction will be held.

“We are still collecting items for the silent auction,” Halligan said noting that businesses and organizations may donate items.

The live auction will include a one week stay at Island Winds Condominiums in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and two stadium suite tickets to the University of Kentucky football game against University of Tennessee – Martin on November 23.

Musical entertainment for the event will be provided by The Kites.

Halligan said sponsorships are available as well.

Current sponsors include:

Duff Family Coal Fund

CHI Saint Joseph London

Huffman & Huffman, P.S.C.

Senture, LLC

Baptist Health Corbin

Carolyn Adams Law Office

Robinette Properties

Cumberland Valley National Bank

First National Bank of Manchester

Dyche Law Office

Christian Sturgeon & Assoc., PSC

Hometown Bank

Prairie Farms

Jackson Warewashing

Walmart, London

City of Corbin

Any business or organization interested in sponsoring the event may contact Julia Curry at jcurry@godspantry.org.

“Last year the 5th annual Taste of Southeast Kentucky, held at the London Community Center, raised enough funding to help provide more than 265,000 meals through the SE Regional Distribution Center,” Halligan said.