Tickets available for region tournament tonight and Friday











Fans interested in attending the Whitley County Lady Colonels’ opening round 13th Region Tournament game tonight, or the Corbin Redhounds’ semi-final matchup against North Laurel Friday night may still purchase tickets.

Arena Director Kristi Balla said tickets for both sessions, which start out at $12, are still available.

A limited number of floor level seats are also available for $15 each.

The Lady Colonels will face 49th District Champion North Laurel at 6 p.m.

The winner will face the winner of Pineville versus Harlan County in the semi-finals Saturday afternoon.

The other half of the girls’ bracket, which features Bell County against Clay County and South Laurel against Knox Central will be played Thursday night.

The girls’ semi-finals will take place beginning at noon Saturday, with the championship game scheduled for Monday night.

Tickets may be purchased at The Arena Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

“Tickets will be good for both games of a given night,” Ballas said.

In an effort to meet COVID–19 restrictions, Balla said tickets will be sold in pods of two or four.

Ticket sales for each night are capped at approximately 2,500.