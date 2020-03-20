Thursday afternoon crash kills Frakes woman











A fatal automobile crash claimed the life of a Frakes woman Thursday afternoon.

About noon, Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Ridener responded to a single vehicle collision that occurred in the Frakes community of Whitley County on KY 190, according to a KSP release.

The initial investigation indicated that a 2007 Dodge Nitro, which was operated by Kathryn M. Murry, 59, was traveling west of KY 190 when she lost control of her vehicle causing her to leave the road and collide with a tree, according to state police and Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley.

As a result of the collision, Murry suffered fatal injuries. Croley pronounced her dead at the scene about 1 p.m.

Coley said that she appeared to have died instantly in the crash.

No drug or alcohol involvement is suspected, but a routine toxicology test will be performed, which is standard procedure for drivers involved in fatal crashes, Croley noted.

“I don’t feel speed was as much a factor as a wet roadway and a curvy road,” Croley noted.

Murry was wearing her seatbelt.

It took emergency workers about 25 minutes to extricate her body from the vehicle, Croley said.

Ridener and Croley are continuing the investigation.

Other KSP personnel, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Whitley County EMS, Patterson Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the Bell County Rescue Squad and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office assisted them at the scene.