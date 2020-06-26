Thunder Sam’s celebrating 21 years at current location











In 2020, Thunder Sam’s Fireworks is celebrating their 21st year in business at their current location in Jellico, Tenn. Owner John Davenport and his crew are very excited about that fact. They are also excited to once again have the opportunity to provide area customers with the very best selection in consumer fireworks with another Independence Day holiday approaching.

“We sell all of your traditional fireworks packages, and being in Tennessee, our artillery shells are up to three inches,” Davenport said. “We also have a lot of big finale pieces, or cakes as we call them, all the way down to smaller items like smoke bombs and sparklers.”

Davenport is a member of the National Fireworks Association, and is very “hands on” when it comes to the selection of the fireworks that make their way onto the shelves inside Thunder Sam’s. “We try to go the extra mile to select what we think are the best options,” he explained.

Of course, with many of our local large fireworks shows cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, Davenport said there has never been better time to go ahead and begin planning your own private show. To assist in the decision-making process, many of the products found at Thunder Sam’s will feature a QR code that can be scanned with a smart phone. This will allow customers to see what that firework will look like right in the store, before they buy it and take it home.

“If you want to see a fireworks show this year, you’ll probably have to shoot them off yourself in your own backyard,” Davenport said. “We carry all of the top brands that you need to make that happen.”

As for safety, Davenport said to always have at least a bucket of water nearby, or some other type of fire extinguisher, anytime that you are setting off fireworks. He said that most problems tend to occur with the artillery shells, and it is crucial to make sure that the mortars are being loaded properly prior to being lit.

Davenport also mentioned that, as it pertains to the “cakes,” he suggests anchoring them somehow to a level surface. This will help prevent them from turning over and potentially firing dangerous projectiles at nearby spectators.

With buy one, get one free deals currently going on throughout the store, now is the time to head across the state line and make sure you are stocked up and ready to go when the Fourth of July gets here.

For more information on Thunder Sam’s Fireworks, including contact information and more on the specific items they carry, see the full page ad inside this week’s edition!