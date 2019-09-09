Three people arrested for beating teen in Keavy











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say underage drinking may have contributed to the assault that resulted in a 17-year-old being airlifted to a Louisville hospital early Sunday morning.

Deputies arrested, John Tyler Masters, 19, of Keavy, Brady Tyler Cook, 18, of Danville, and a 16-year-old male from Danville on first-degree assault in connection with the incident at a residence off of Paris Karr Road in Keavy.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the victim, who was transported to the Louisville hospital at the request of his family. He has since been released from the hospital.

Deputies were called to the scene off West City Dam Road in response to a complaint of a disturbance.

Deputies discovered there had been a drinking party at the residence involving multiple minors.

“There were eight to ten people at the residence,” Acciardo said explaining that several, including the victim, and four the individuals arrested were from outside the area, specifically Danville, Mt. Washington in Bullitt County, and Liberty in Casey County.

Deputies located the victim unconscious in a back bedroom.

“There had been some type of argument or dispute,” Acciardo said. “They beat him. And they beat him some more. And they beat him some more.”

In addition to the assault charge, Master was charged with third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor for allegedly bringing alcoholic beverages to the residence and providing them to the minors.

Cook and the 16-year-old charged with assault also face charges of alcohol intoxication.

Madison Hope Brown, 18, of Liberty, whom police located outside the residence when they arrived, was charged with first-degree disorderly conduct, and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Acciardo stated that when deputies noted the smell of alcohol on her person, Brown became belligerent with them.

A 17-year-old male from Danville was taken into custody on charges of tampering with physical evidence and alcohol intoxication.

Acciardo stated the juvenile had video of the assault, but deleted it.

Cook and Masters were each lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Acciardo said one juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Breathitt County. The other was released to the custody of his parents.