Three people airlifted from scene of Sunday crash in Keavy











Five people were taken to the hospital, including three by air, following a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Keavy.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated the crash occurred at the intersection of Ky. 312 and Level Green Road at approximately 1:20 p.m.

According to deputies, a pickup truck ran the stop sign on Level Green, pulling out in front of an east bound SUV.

The driver of the extended-cab pickup, identified as Brandi L. Lewis, 22, of London, along with two passengers, Mercede Jackson, 26, and Tina Polly, 40, were flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Two other passengers in the pickup, Ashley Cole, 35, and Randy Lester, 35, were taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Corbin.

Acciardo said the driver of the SUV, Danny Burkhart, did not seek medical attention.

Lewis was charged with DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

London Laurel Rescue Squad, Keavy Volunteer Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Air Methods helicopter and Air Evac helicopter all responded to the scene.