Three new COVID related death announced in Whitley County











The Whitley County Health Department announced three new COVID–19 related deaths on Tuesday.

Officials noted that the individuals were all adults between the age of 55 and 70, and had not been vaccinated.

According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Whitley County has suffered 77 COVID–19 related deaths.

County officials said there are 293 active COVID–19 cases involving Whitley County residents.

Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 110.7, which is second only to Taylor County among Kentucky’s 120 counties.

Taylor County has a rate of 128.1.

Harlan County’s rate is third at 109.8, while Rockcastle County remains the only other county with an incidence rate in excess of 100.

Locally, Knox County’s rate has fallen to 71.1, while Laurel County is at 40.4.

Nine Kentucky counties have now fallen out of the redzone.

Officials at Baptist Health Corbin reported Monday that there were 300 patients for treatment of COVID–19.

Of those patients, officials noted that 66 had been fully vaccinated and 18 had been partially vaccinated, and 216 were unvaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 38.5 percent of eligible Whitley County residents had been fully vaccinated according to the Whitley County Health Department.