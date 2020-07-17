Three new COVID–19 cases reported in Whitley County Friday











Three new cases of COVID–19 were reported in Whitley County Friday.

Officials with the Whitley County Health Department said while one case is confirmed, two are being labeled as probable because of the type of testing used on the patients.

That brings Whitley County’s case total to 57, 14 of which are active.

Of the 14 active cases, officials stated that 12 are in isolation in the hospital, while the other two are isolating at home.

Among the 57 patients:

Five are age 71 to 80.

Six are age 61 to 70.

Five are age 51 to 60

Seven are age 41 to 50

Eleven are age 31 to 40

Thirteen are age 21 to 30

Six are age 18 to 20

Four are under the age of 18.

Among the three new patients, one each falls into the categories of under 18, age 51 to 60, and 41 to 50.

Thirty eight are male and 16 are female.