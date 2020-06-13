Three new COVID–19 cases confirmed in Laurel County Friday











Laurel County Health Department reported three new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the active total to 11.

“All three of today’s cases are recovering at home,” officials stated in the announcement posted on the health department’s Facebook page.

To date, Laurel County has reported 33 cases, with two proving fatal.

Twenty of those diagnosed have recovered.

Officials noted that 2,261 tests have been performed in the county as of June 8.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 331 new COVID–19 cases Friday, brining the total in the state to 12,166.

Along with the new cases, Beshear announced fourth additional CVOID–19 related deaths in the state, bringing the number of fatalities to 497.

Three of the victims lived in Jefferson County, while the fourth was from Fayette County.