Three Lily residents charged with child abuse Thursday











Three Lily residents are facing child abuse charges after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies reported finding two children at one residence where they located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and another child living in a house with poor living conditions Thursday.

Melissa Renee Cornett, 44, was arrested at a residence off of Boggs Lane, which is off of Slate Ridge Church Road.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that detectives and deputies went to the residence as part of drug investigations throughout Laurel County.

Along with methamphetamine and paraphernalia, deputies located two juvenile children, ages nine and 12.

Cornett was charged with first-degree criminal abuse – child age 12 or under, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph A. Smith, 53, of Lily, who was also at the residence, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At a residence off of Slate Ridge Church Road, Acciardo stated deputies located a three-year-old living at the house in poor living conditions.

Roger D. Abner, 43, and Candice Davis, 31, were each charged with first-degree criminal abuse – child 12 or under.

Major Chuck Johnson, Captain Robbie Grimes, Lt. Chris Edwards, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective

Taylor McDaniel, Detective Richard Dalrymple, Detective Brad Mitchell, Deputy Brad Mink, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Hunter Disney, Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Daniel Reed, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Landry Collett, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler and his K-9 “Edge” participated in the operation.