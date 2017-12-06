Three incumbents file to run for re-election in Whitley County

There are now three more candidates for office in Whitley County.

Incumbent 34th Judicial Circuit Division Two District Judge Fred F. White filed Friday with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office to run for re-election, and Division One District Judge Cathy E. Prewitt filed Monday seeking re-election. So far neither faces opposition.

The 34th Judicial Circuit includes Whitley and McCreary counties.

Since Nov. 28, one additional candidate has filed to run with Whitley County Clerk Kay Schwartz’s Office.

Incumbent J. Andy Croley filed to run for re-election as coroner Tuesday.

So far there are five contested races on the ballot in 2018.

Currently, the May Republican Primary ballot includes the following candidates in the following races.

Whitley Circuit Court Clerk – incumbent Gary Barton.

Whitley County Attorney – incumbent Bob Hammons.

Whitley County Clerk – incumbent Kay Schwartz.

Whitley County Coroner – incumbent J. Andy Croley.

Whitley County Sheriff – incumbent Colan Harrell.

Whitley County Jailer – incumbent Brian Lawson and Curtis Surgener.

34 th Judicial Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney – Ronnie Bowling and Graham Trimble.

First-District Magistrate – incumbent Scotty Harrison and Gary Brock.

Second-District Magistrate – incumbent Lon “Chuck” Head and Edmondo O. “Mondo” Cima.

Third-District Magistrate – incumbent Michael Jarboe.

Fourth-District Magistrate – incumbent Robert “Robbie” Brown.

First-District Constable – incumbent Lonnie Foley.

Second-District Constable – incumbent Ron “Bubba” Bowling.

Third-District Constable – incumbent Dorman Patrick Jr.

Fourth-District Constable – incumbent Andy Moses.

The November General Election currently shapes up as follows with these non-partisan races.

Williamsburg Mayor – incumbent Roddy Harrison and Dr. Bernard Moses.

Williamsburg City Council (six seats) – incumbents Laurel Jeffries West and Mary Ann Stanfill.

34 th Judicial Circuit Division One District Judge – incumbent Cathy E. Prewitt.

There is no primary election in these non-partisan races unless three or more candidates file for mayor, the Kentucky Supreme Court seat, or district judge or 13 people or more candidates file for Williamsburg City Council.

So far, there have been no candidate filings for 82nd District Representative, Whitley County Surveyor, Whitley County Coroner, Corbin City Commission or Corbin Mayor.

The filing deadline for all these positions is Jan. 30 at 4 p.m.