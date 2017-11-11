Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Three of four coverage area teams fall in round two of high school football playoffs

Posted On 11 Nov 2017
By :
Comment: 0

After Friday’s round two games of the 2017 high school football state championship playoffs, only the Corbin Redhounds remain.

The Hounds defeated visiting Bell County 32-6 Friday to improve to 11-1 on the year. They will travel to face Powell County (8-4) next week with a region championship on the line.

In other round two action Friday night, the Whitley County Colonels ended their 2017 season with a 7-5 overall record after falling on the road to Southwestern Pulaski, 29-7.

And both coverage area teams were eliminated from the Class A bracket Friday, with Williamsburg (7-4) falling to visiting Pikeville 42-6, and Lynn Camp (8-4) falling on the road at Hazard, 43-8.

For more information on these contests, and a look ahead to next week’s Corbin versus Powell County matchup, be sure to pick up the November 15 print edition of the News Journal!

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal