Three of four coverage area teams fall in round two of high school football playoffs
After Friday’s round two games of the 2017 high school football state championship playoffs, only the Corbin Redhounds remain.
The Hounds defeated visiting Bell County 32-6 Friday to improve to 11-1 on the year. They will travel to face Powell County (8-4) next week with a region championship on the line.
In other round two action Friday night, the Whitley County Colonels ended their 2017 season with a 7-5 overall record after falling on the road to Southwestern Pulaski, 29-7.
And both coverage area teams were eliminated from the Class A bracket Friday, with Williamsburg (7-4) falling to visiting Pikeville 42-6, and Lynn Camp (8-4) falling on the road at Hazard, 43-8.
For more information on these contests, and a look ahead to next week’s Corbin versus Powell County matchup, be sure to pick up the November 15 print edition of the News Journal!