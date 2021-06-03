Three Doors Down coming to The Arena











Three Doors Down, which made “Kryptonite” a powerful force in music will be coming to The Arena in Corbin on July 18.

The band, famous for 2009’s hit, “Kryptonite,” formed in Escatawpa, Mississippi in 1996 with Brad Arnold, Matt Roberts and Todd Harrell.

The current rendition has Arnold providing the lead vocals with Chris Henderson and Chet Roberts on lead and rhythm guitar, Greg Upchurch on drums and Justin Biltonen on bass.

“It is something that I have been working on for several years,” said Arena Director Kristi Balla about adding alternative rock to the music genres that play the venue.

Three Doors Down will be joined in Corbin by special guest Seether.

“If we can get tours like this, then that helps everybody,” Balla said noting that 80 percent of the audience at concerts at The Arena come from outside the Corbin area.

2021 is the 20th anniversary of Three Doors Down’s debut album, “The Better Life.”

In tribute to that, the group will play the entire album during its concerts, along with all of its hits.

“Especially after the last year everyone has had, I’m really looking forward to rocking out and celebrating with our fans this summer,” Arnold said. “It’s going to be a blast, and we can’t wait to get on the road and see everyone out there!”

Seether currently has the number one record at Rock Radio.

The South African rock band was founded in 1999 under the name Saron Gas.

In 2002, the band changed its name to avoid confusion with the similarly named deadly chemical, sarin gas.

The band cracked the Billboard Hot 100 in 2004 with the single, “Broken,” and have multiple hits on the Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, including, “Remedy,” “Fake It,” “Country Song, “Words as Weapons,” “Let You Down,” and “Dangerous.”

Balla said the Corbin date is special for another reason.

“The whole tour is Live Nation except for our date and one other,” Balla said. “I managed to steal a date from Live Nation.”

Balla said there will be additional event announcements in the coming weeks.

Business at The Arena will pick back up on Friday when Trace Adkins comes to town.

Balla said tickets for the event, which is one of the last subject to the COVID–19 seating limitations, remain on sale.

There will then be about a six-week lull until July 16 when Clint Black takes the stage.

“Trace and Clint kind of close out last year,” Balla said noting events after that will not be subject to COVID–19 capacity limits.

After Three Doors Down, rock legends ZZ Top will finish out the month.

Balla noted that ZZ Top was one of the fastest sell-outs at The Arena.

“It happened in about a week,” Balla said noting it is on par with Ryan Upchurch, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr.

More information is available on The Arena Facebook page, or online at ticketmaster.com.