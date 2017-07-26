By Dean Manning

Firefighters from three area departments spent more than two hours Tuesday battling a structure fire in the Corbin area.

West Knox firefighters were initially paged to the scene at 175 Ott Road off of Moore Hill Ave. at 2:25 p.m.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the back, right hand corner of the house when firefighters arrived.

One of the residents from the home said there had been problems with the wall sockets and the fire started near one of the sockets in the back bedroom.

“They said smoke started coming from the socket where the air conditioner was plugged in and they unplugged the air conditioner, but the smoke got worse and flames started coming out of it,” said West Knox Fire Chief Darryl Baker. “They threw flour and then water on it but it just kept getting bigger and bigger.”

The fire spread into the walls and into the attic of the pitched roof, single story home.

Lily Fire Department was paged as part of a mutual aid agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, when on department is called to a structure fire, the other is automatically paged.

Corbin firefighters were also paged to provide additional manpower.

Baker said firefighters made entry into the bedroom through a back door and had the flames knocked down within five to seven minutes.

Firefighters then ran a second line through the front door to finish extinguishing the blaze and to perform salvage and overhaul.

“The majority of the house was saved,” Baker said noting that the fire damage is in an addition that was built on to the rear of the home.

“They will have to do some construction to get it back to livable but it is not a loss,” Baker added.

Baker said as firefighters went about their work, they found a variety of drugs and drug paraphernalia in a front bedroom, including pipes, needles and medications in several different names.

Law enforcement was contacted to seize the items.