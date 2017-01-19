By Dean Manning

Three Corbin residents were among 10 people arrested by Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon while investigating a lead that had developed in a burglary case.

According to Sheriff John Root, deputies arrested, 29-year-old Bo Johnson, 28-year-old Heather Johnson and 21-year-old Dillion Deatherage at a residence on Douglas Blvd. off of Laurel Whitley Road after deputies found illegal drugs being used and learned that three children lived at the residence.

Root stated that deputies located suspected marijuana, along with scales, pipes and bongs. When questioned about the burglaries, Bo Johnson reportedly told deputies that he purchased two shotguns that he later learned were stolen.

Each individual was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of second-degree wanton endangerment.

Bo and Heather Johnson were also charged with trafficking in marijuana – less than eight ounces.

Detectives served Deatherage with an outstanding bench warrant out of Laurel County for failure to appear in court.

Detectives travelled to a second location on Miracle Lane in London off of East Ky. 80 as they continued their investigation.

Root stated that deputies found seven individuals inside the residence, who were allegedly attempting to conceal drug paraphernalia as deputies conducted the investigation. Two small children were also in the residence.

“Seven persons were arrested after it was determined that they had been smoking marijuana in the residence,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer.

Those arrested include:

Johnny Herbert II, 46, of London, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment.

Marianne Herbert, 24, of London, who is charged with two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment

Crystal Herbert, 21, of London, who is charged with nine counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment.

Johnny Herbert III, 26, who is charged with nine counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment.

David Hutton, 27, of London, who is charged with nine counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment

Alicscia Herbert, 45, of London, who is charged with two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment.

Ethan Frary, 19, of London, who is charged with nine counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment.

The initial burglary took place on Jan. 10 on South Whitley Road. The thieves made off with five electronic tables, a flat screen television, and the two shotguns.

Root stated that the detectives developed the leads that led to Wednesday’s arrests after some of the stolen items were posted for sale on Facebook.

Root stated that the investigation is continuing and additional arrests are expected.

Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, along with Detectives Kyle Gray and Chris Edwards are leading the investigation.

They were assisted by Detective James Sizemroe, Lt. Greg Poynter, and Sgt. Robbie Grimes.