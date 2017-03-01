By Trevor Sherman

On Wednesday morning, the Corbin High School archery team celebrated as, for the first time ever, Redhound archers signed on to compete at the collegiate level.

The day was made especially memorable because a total of three CHS archers signed, all of them inking with the University of Pikeville.

“Today is a first,” said Corbin Athletic Director Andrew Roark at the signing ceremony. “These are the first student-athletes that we’ve had to sign scholarships in the sport of archery. That is a big thing for our school, and a big thing for this program.”

The three Redhounds that signed with UPike today were Zach Johnson, Katie Karr and Preston Wagers. Their coach at Corbin, Patty Smith, said of the signees, “I’m very proud. I never dreamed that this would happen. I’m just very excited, and I’m so glad for them.”

