Three CHS athletes sign with colleges Wednesday

On Wednesday, three Corbin High School athletes signed on to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

“We appreciate the hard work and the effort that you have put in during your time at this school,” said CHS Athletic Director Andrew Roark of the three signees – Madison Hicks (softball), Halia Stidham (softball) and Sophie Anderson (volleyball). “This is what we want. We want our kids to come in here, learn to be good citizens and better human beings, and we want them to go on and make something of themselves. This is a great opportunity for you guys to do that. We wish you all the best.”

First up were the two Lady Hound softball players – Hicks, who signed with Lindsey Wilson College, and Stidham, who signed with Campbellsville. “These two have grown tremendously during my time with them, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Head Coach Dana White of her two seniors. “They have put in the work that it takes to go to the next level, and it obviously shows with them signing to do that now.”

Hicks and Stidham helped the Corbin softball team to a 20-win season in 2017, including a 50th District championship and an appearance in the 13th Region championship tournament. They will hope to take things even farther in their final season as Lady Hounds this spring, with their sights set on a region crown and a trip to compete in the KHSAA state tournament.

As for Anderson, who recently helped the Corbin volleyball team to a 28-win season including 50th District and 13th Region championships, as well as a trip to compete in the 2017 KHSAA state tournament, she will be playing next year as an Alice Lloyd Eagle.

“Our volleyball team is now the premier program in our region, and a lot of that is because of the things that Sophie and Natalie [Wiseman] have done,” said Roark. “They are leaving a legacy, and if you’re an athlete that is what you want to have. You want to leave a legacy, and Sophie is leaving one on this school. For years to come people will look back and say that she helped start something that was very special.”

The News Journal would like to congratulate these three Redhound athletes on their signings, and wish them the best of luck in the future.