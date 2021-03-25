Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Threat against schools turned out not to be credible

Posted On 25 Mar 2021
Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies had a busy morning investigating what turned out to be a non-credible threat to a pair of Whitley County schools.

Superintendent John Siler said that about 6:15 a.m. Thursday, Whitley County E-911 Dispatch received a call indicating a possible threat at Whitley Central Intermediate School and Whitley County Middle School today.

The E-911 Dispatch Center traced the call, which was determined to have originated from a home in Whitley County, Siler said.

“Officers were dispatched to the home and to the schools. Whitley County Sherriff’s Department and school resource officers (SRO’s) investigated the situation and found no credible threat. We appreciate the quick response by the Whitley County Sherriff’s Department, Whitley County Schools’ SRO’s and 911 Dispatch in dealing with this situation,” Siler added.

