Those ages 16 and older can now get their COVID-19 vaccinations

Posted On 07 Apr 2021
COVID–19 vaccinations are now available to Kentucky residents at least 16 years of age.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the change that went into effect last Friday.

“We are seeing a number of states with an increase in cases and hospitalizations, and it is happening among younger people,” Beshear said. “We want to get ahead of the more aggressive COVID–19 variants and make sure that we fill every available appointment. Make a plan to get your shot of hope.”

However, of the three approved vaccines from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.

Testing of the Pfizer vaccine to make it available to younger children has begun.

Beshear noted that an initial test involving 2,200 children as young as 12 has been shown to be 100 percent effective.

According to Beshear, the researchers said there has been no safety concerns for this age group.

Last week, Pfizer expanded its vaccine testing to children ages 6 months to 11 years old.

