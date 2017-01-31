By Staff

Thomas Wade Barnes, 31, of Jellico, TN passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 in Mount Juliet, TN.

He was born November 20, 1985 in Jellico.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betsy Irene Fox Barnes; brother, Riley M. Barnes; grandparents, Rev. Verldon and Elizabeth Betty Barnes.

He is survived by father, Thomas Rick Barnes and wife Lucy; brother, Ricky Barnes and Stacey; sister, Rebecca Barnes-Hall and husband Bobby; grandparents, Carl and Betsy Fox; three nephews and two nieces; and a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.

The memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, February 3, in the Harp Funeral Home Chapel.

Wade’s wishes were to be cremated.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.