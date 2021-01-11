Thomas H. Vermillion and Mary Ann Vermillion











Mr. & Mrs. Thomas H. Vermillion, Sr., of Englewood, Ohio passed away within 23 days of each other after a marriage that lasted 69 years, 2 months, and 26 days.

Thomas H. Vermillion was born on November 23, 1928 in Jellico, Kentucky and his wife, Mary Ann Williamson, was born on March 19, 1931 in Jellico, Tennessee – only a few miles apart. Tom was the son of the late Darrell Vermillion and Nellie (Keller) Vermillion. Mary Ann was the daughter of the late Hobert McKinley Williamson and Mittie Elsie (Hatfield) Williamson.

Each of them lived in the Jellico area until they were united in marriage on September 1, 1951 and subsequently moved to the Dayton area where they worked and lived the remainder of their lives. Tom was retired from General Motors where he was a Machine Operator for more than 36 years. Mary Ann was retired from Ohio Bell where she was a Computer Switchboard Operator for more than 37 years.

In addition to their parents, Tom is preceded in death by one brother, Don Vermillion, and two sisters, June Moss and Mildred Head. Mary Ann is preceded in death by three brothers, Chet Williamson, Woody Williamson, and John H. Williamson, and one sister, Hannah Darter.

Mary Ann Vermillion, age 89, was the first to depart this life on November 27, 2020 at the Hospice of Dayton, OH. Tom Vermillion, age 92, joined his wife in death on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Cypress Pointe Health Campus.

They are survived by two sons, Thomas H. Vermillion, Jr., and wife, Jane, of Union, OH, and Darrell M. Vermillion, of Columbus, OH. Tom is survived by one sister, Doris Cornwell, and husband, Ronald, of Detroit, Michigan. Mary Ann is survived by one brother, Robert Milton Williamson, and wife, Loretta, of Hebron, KY. They are survived by several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends, neighbors and other relatives to mourn their passing.

They had private visitations and graveside services. Pastor Dan Kincer and Rev. Jay McMillan officiated.

They were buried in adjoining graves in the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

Kindred Funeral Home of Englewood, OH was in charge of arrangements.

This obituary is a courtesy of the Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico.