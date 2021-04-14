









Thomas Edward Myers, age 52, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Corbin.

Visitation will be from 1-3pm on Saturday, April 17, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. His funeral service will begin at 3pm. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Corbin. Those attending either the visitation or funeral service are reminded to wear a face coving and to social distance in accordance with COVID guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donation will be accepted as a gift to help the family with expenses. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.