









Thomas E. Campbell, age 61, of Corbin, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, January 28, 2021. He was born on October 24, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Denver Campbell and Jo Evelyn (Loveless) Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Denver and Jo Evelyn (Loveless) Campbell.

He was a member of Jellico Creek Baptist Church and he enjoyed gunsmithing and the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Campbell of Corbin; six children, Aaron Campbell of Chattanooga, TN, Jeremey Campbell of Cincinnati, OH, Jason Campbell of Cincinnati, OH, Justin Campbell of Cincinnati, OH, Sara Jo Campbell (Jonathan Shoupe) of East Bernstadt, KY, and Laura Campbell (Jerad Roberson) of Pine Knot, KY; eight grandchildren, Mailey Jo Campbell, Piper Shoupe, Ava Campbell, Silas Campbell, Jax Campbell, Faith Campbell, Abby Shoupe and Brody Shoupe; brothers, Denver Campbell of Villa Hills, KY, Wayne Campbell (Cathy) of Aurora, IN, Paul Campbell (Alice) of Woodbine, KY, and Steve Campbell (Tammy) of Williamsburg, KY; sister, Deanna Myers (Martin) of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces and nephews and a host of other friends and family to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 PM on Saturday, January 30, at the Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 31, at the Jellico Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Max Cox and Rev. Doyle Lester officiating. He will lie in state at the church from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in the Jellico Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.