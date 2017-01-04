By Teresa Brooks

Thomas D. Smith, 65, of Hamersville, OH, passed away on Sunday January 1, 2017 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, OH.

He was born in Whitley County, to the late Wilbern Morris Smith and Eva Christine Rose Smith. Thomas was a US Army Veteran and a Machinist. He was Baptist by faith and enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, and tinkering with cars.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Wayne Smith, Sam McCoy, Thelma Smerdel and by a baby sister, Christine.

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Eva Cotton and husband Daniel; grandchildren, Trinity and Seth Cotton; brothers, Max McCoy, Don Dotson, and James Smith; Sisters, Bonnie Hembree, Ann Smith, June Rogers, Sue Allen; and by his daughter, Eva’s mother, Gladys Smith.

Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Friday January 6, 2017 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12noon until 2pm on Friday at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com