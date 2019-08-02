‘This proceeding is illegal,’ triple homicide suspect tells judge











Abraham Lincoln once said, “He, who represents himself, has a fool for a client.”

An Indianapolis man, who is charged with three counts of capital murder and is facing the death penalty, if he is convicted, has informed a local judge that he plans to represent himself in court and at his trial, which hasn’t been scheduled yet.

“This proceeding is illegal,” Darnel Chivers told Judge Paul Winchester during a hearing Thursday morning in Whitley Circuit Court.