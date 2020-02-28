Thirteenth Region basketball tournaments kick off full spring schedule at Arena











The Corbin Arena’s spring calendar is almost full with a combination of public and private events, and the summer schedule started to take shape Monday with the announcement that contemporary Christian duo for King & Country is scheduled to perform on Aug. 8.

“I’ll have several more announcements within the next couple of weeks,” said Arena Director Kristi Balla.

The Arena will once again be hosting the KHSAA 13th Region boys and girls basketball tournaments.

The drawing for the tournament, which will be hosted by Knox Central High School, is scheduled for Saturday.

The winners and runner–ups of the 49th, 50th, 51st, and 52nd districts will advance to the tournament, with the winner going on to play in the in the “Sweet 16” at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Other events in March include:

“Challenge of the Super Bulls” on March 13 and 14

The Price is Right Live on March 27

In addition, The Arena will host the annual Rotary International Dinner on March 28.

The event, co-sponsored by the London and Corbin Rotary Clubs, raises funds to help Rotary International continue the fight to eradicate polio, worldwide.

The Arena will welcome Ryan Upchurch on April 11, Aaron Lewis on April 16, and Winger and Fire House, with special guest Bullet Boys on April 25.

In addition, the venue will serve as the site for the Eastern Kentucky Leadership Conference on April 23.

May will kick off with the annual Corbin Ossoli Club May Day event on May 1.

May 22 and 23 the inaugural Rod Run will be held at The Arena.

“These are not just random cars. These are award winning cars from all over,” Balla said adding that a variety of vendors will also be available.

May will wrap up with a number of local high school graduations. Dates and times for each of the graduations will be announced at a later date.

Corbin, Whitley County, Knox Central and Lynn Camp each held their graduation ceremonies at The Arena in 2019.

For King & Country won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song in 2020 for their song “God Only Knows,” featuring Dolly Parton.

It was the fourth Grammy win for the Australian duo of Joel and Luke Smallbone.

The stop in Corbin is part of a 16-stop U.S. tour.

The duo will be joined by Echosmith, an American indie pop band, known for its international hit, “Cool Kids.”

Grammy nominated singer/songwriter David Barnes will round out the show.

Tickets for the show are $75, $40, and $25.

More information about tickets for the respective shows are available at ticketmaster.com, or on The Arena Facebook page.