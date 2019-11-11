Third person named in federal conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone, Oxymorphone identified as Williamsburg man











The third man named in a federal indictment charging a conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone and Oxymorphone in Whitley, Knox, Laurel and Rockcastle Counties, has been identified as a Williamsburg resident.

Fifty-four-year-old Gary L. Cupp’s name was initially redacted from the indictment handed down Oct. 24 naming him, along with Logan Ray Towery and Albert D. Davis as conspirators who worked together between September 2015 and Oct. 8, 2019.

While court documents spell out the alleged roles Davis and Towery played in the conspiracy, nothing has been released detailing Cupp’s connection to the alleged offense.

However, according to the complaint filed by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Task Force Officer Raleigh Benge, Towery and a confidential witness each identified a still unnamed associate of Davis who worked with him to distribute pills.

“The CW advised Davis and the associate had a garage located behind Davis’ mother’s residence on Liberty Church Road where they worked on cars,” the complaint states. “The CW stated Davis and his associate only worked on cars as a front, and the main thing they were doing at the garage was distributing pills.”

Cupp was arrested last Thursday and has been lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in London at 2 p.m. today for a detention hearing.

Towery had previously admitted to law enforcement to obtaining 300 to 500 pills per week from a source in Detroit, Michigan and distributing them to individuals in Laurel, Whitley and Knox Counties.

Towery named Davis as one of the individuals to whom he frequently sold large number of pills.

“Towery advised he supplied Davis with 200 to 300 pills at a time in the beginning, and the number of pills increased to as many as 500 pills per transaction in recent months,” the complaint states.

In addition to the pills provided by Towery, Davis was selling pills he obtained from another source in Georgia, the complaint states.

A search warrant served on Davis’ residence on October 11 turned up approximately 60 pills that appeared to be Oxycodone and/or Oxymorphone.