By Dean Manning

Participants will have the opportunity to experience a little bit of what life is like for Corbin’s own Travis Freeman and help orphans in Haiti at the third “Lights Out,” Blindfolded 5K Saturday morning.

Freeman, who played football at Corbin High School despite having lost his sight, said proceeds from the race would go to the ASHCA Association, which serves approximately 30 to 40 orphans that suffer from various disabilities.

Freeman said the race will start and end at Corbin High School with the course winding through the adjoining neighborhood.

“It is a flat course that is pretty easy,” Freeman said.

Teams of two will negotiate the course with each member blindfolded for half of the race to simulate blindness.

“It is more about being able to overcome the challenge of being blindfolded,” Freeman explained adding that participants may either run, walk or both to complete the race.

“We have had a couple of people run it, but most people walk it,” Freeman added

The entry fee is $25 per person. Registration forms may be picked up from Mary Freeman at Central Baptist Church in Corbin or at travisfreeman.org.

Freeman said his goal is to have 25 teams, explaining that with sponsorships that would bring in approximately $2,500.

“That would help us supplement the food at ASHCA for four to five months,” Freeman said explaining the money is used to purchased vegetables, meat, fruit and juice.

“Our money is going to help some of them have full stomachs for the first time in their lives,” Freeman said.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m.

“This is something anybody can do,” Freeman said of the race.