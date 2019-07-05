Things that make you not want to fly on United Airlines











Recently, I got up at 5 a.m. on a Wednesday so I could catch a flight to Salt Lake City, Utah. I got there about 7 p.m. our time the next day.

When it comes to air travel, it seems like nothing is ever easy, and this was one of “those” trips.

Let me start at the beginning. My wife, Cecelia, and her co-worker, Rebecca Conn, were going to a conference in Salt Lake City that started on a Thursday, and I was tagging along.

We had a flight originally scheduled for about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday out of Knoxville, and picked up Rebecca in Williamsburg along the way.