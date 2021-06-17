Thibodeaux competes for second time at Miss Kentucky











Five local ladies are ready to compete in the Miss Kentucky Pageant, which is set to kick off on Thursday evening with preliminary events beginning at 7 p.m.

Participants in this year’s Miss Kentucky Pageant include title holders from both 2019 and 2020 as some pageants, such as Miss NIBROC in Corbin, canceled their 2020 contests because of COVID-19.

One part of the pageant is popular vote. Community members can vote online at https://misskentucky.org/ for their favorite contestant to help them secure a place in the top 12. Votes cost $1.

Preliminary events kick off Thursday with more preliminary events on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Finals will begin on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The event can be viewed via livestream or in-person at the Convention Center in downtown Louisville.

Meet Miss University of Louisville

Makenna Thibodeaux, of Corbin, said she has only ever held titles that meant a lot to her.

“I never wanted to do a pageant if the title didn’t mean something. So, I was miss NIBROC, my hometown and the only other one I’ve done is Miss University of Louisville, where I attended undergrad and where I attend dental school now,” said Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux’s talent is unique because it is all about science. Her talent is a science demonstration of a cryogenic reaction.

“Science is something that is important to me, it is what I have a bachelor’s degree in and so I communicate my message and my talents best through a science experiment,” said Thibodeaux. “Just like someone who communicates their talents and gifts best through singing or playing an instrument. It is what I am passionate about and what the Lord has blessed me with.”

Her social impact initiative, Getting Down with Science, comes as no surprise.

“Getting Down with Science allows me to share my excitement for science with those around me by doing fun experiments and projects with kids. A field of science is Genetics- and this is when I get to share what Down Syndrome is, and how we can best support people in our lives that have Down Syndrome, like my brother,” said Thibodeaux.

If she wins Miss Kentucky, Thibodeaux said, “I looking forward to getting to serve the state for a full year.”