Theodore “Ted” Wayne Napier, age 56, London, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, in Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Johnny Benge officiating. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy. Visitation will be from noon – 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.