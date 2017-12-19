











Thelma Irene Croley Frazier, 89, widow of the late Clyde Frazier, died on Monday, December 18, 2017 at her home in Williamsburg.

Surrounded by her children and those who loved her most, she peacefully stepped into the loving arms of her Kind Shepherd—Jesus! Born on November 8, 1928 in Weeksbury, she was the daughter of the late William Jennings and Myrtle Rose Croley.

She retired from American Greetings Corporation, and was a devoted follower of Jesus, evidence in the kindness and love she extended to everyone she met.

Irene was a gifted hostess, cook, gardener, decorator, and she enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing and singing. She was gifted with children, animals and anything that needed to be loved…everyone was always welcome in her home!

She was also preceded in death by one sister, Eva Owens and four brothers, R.C. and Floyd Croley, and Arthur and Archie Croley.

She was the loving mother of Eddie Frazier (Bonnie), the late Judy Angel (Doug), Patricia “Patty” Meadors (Curt), the late Carl Frazier (Leticia), Jack Frazier (Suzanne), all of Williamsburg, Linda Junker (Daniel) of Corbin, Donna Floyd (Burton) of Williamsburg, Michael Frazier (Cheryl) of Savannah, GA, and Lisa Osborne (Bill) of Carrollton; Loved by two sisters, Retha Croley and Joanne Lay; two brothers, J.P. and Roy Croley; grandchildren, Jeffrey Frazier (Tonya); Christy Moses (Scott); Richard Frazier (Laura); Brent Angel (Bianica); Christopher Angel (Trisha); Elizabeth Meadors; Jodee Price (Adam); Thomas Frazier (Heather); Dana Junker; Niki White (Craig); Mark Kerris (Casey);Brian Buck (Crystal); Robert Floyd (Katy); Nathan Floyd (Stephanie); B.R. Floyd; Andrew (Skyler); Benjamin Frazier; Sarah Mahoney (Tanner); Bradley Osborne; and Katie Rae Osborne; 15 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 20, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12 noon at the Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 20, at 12 noon with Rev. Michael Frazier officiating.

Burial will follow in the Croley Addition, Highland Park Cemetery.

Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, is in charge of local arrangements.