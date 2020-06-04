









Thelma Eugene Gabbard, age 58, departed this life on May 31, 2020, at her home in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on September 11, 1961 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Lester Collins and Thelma (Smith) Collins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Thelma (Smith) Collins and sister, Jenny Wells.

She is survived by her husband, Glen Alan Gabbard of Cincinnati; three children, Amy Grant (Daniel) of Havre de Grace, MD, Scott Cox of Calhoun, GA, and Dustin Cox of Sarasota, FL; eight grandchildren, Jordan Grant, Jeremy Grant (Tyler), Justin Grant, Zachary Cox, Abigail Cox, Gracie Cox, Emalie Cox, and Gavin Cox; two great-grandchildren, Brodey Grant and Avery Grant; brothers, Butch Collins (Geraldine) of Williamsburg, Lester Collins of Cincinnati, and Bo Collins of Cincinnati; sister, Kathy McGrady of Cincinnati; several nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the funeral hour on Friday, June 5, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral will follow visitation and begin at 11:00 AM on Friday at Croley Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Wolf Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

