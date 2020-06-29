









Thelma (Delk) Heaton, age 91, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 24, 1929 in Jellico, TN to the late Claude Delk and Mary (Stanfill) Delk.

She was the granddaughter of the late Jasper Delk and Mary (Douglas) Delk and the late Joe Stanfill and Sarah (Carroll) Stanfill.

She was a long time member of Crouches Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in her death by her son, Joe R. Heaton; brother, Joe Stanfill; sister, Dorothy M. Carroll; brothers-in-law, Wib McClanahan and Jim Carroll; nieces, JoAnn (Carroll) Wilson, and infant, Denise McClanahan; great–niece, Whitney McClanahan; and great-great nephew, Peyton Hinkle.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Farris, of Jellico, TN; son, Leonard (Lynn) Heaton, Jr., and wife, Cathy, of Jellico, TN; daughter-in-law, Linda Heaton, of Riverside, OH; four grandchildren, Shawn Farris, and wife, Lori, of Jellico, TN, Samuel Heaton, of Jellico, TN, Tyler Heaton-Joseph, and partner, Keith, of Newport, Kentucky, Lacie Burdette, and husband, Jason, of Riverside, Ohio; five great-grandchildren, Megan Farris, A. J. Farris, and Colton Farris, all of Jellico, TN, and Madison Burdette and Peyton Burdette, both of Riverside, OH; sister, Betty McClanahan, of Jellico, TN; six nieces and nephews, Jimmy Carroll, Shirley Lawson, Patty Chadwell, Lisa Oakes, David McClanahan, and Lori LeForce; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; several other relatives and a host of friends and neighbors to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held on Friday, June 26, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Trey Brock and Mr. Danny Oakes officiating. Special music was provided by Mr. Sam Sharp.

Pallbearers were Austin Bowlin, Ralph Davis, Cecil LeForce, Devin Oakes, Brandon Sharp, and Nathan “P. J.” Sharp.

Graveside service and interment were held on Saturday morning, June 27, at the Huddleston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crouches Creek Baptist Church.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.