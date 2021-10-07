









Thelma D. Jones, age 92, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday October 5, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was born in Whitley County, Kentucky a daughter of the late Fred C. Jones and Lola S. McCreary Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Alma Bunch, sister, Phyllis Shumate; brothers, Charles Jones, Carl Jones, Johnny H. Jones and by infant brothers Elza L. Jones and Billy D. Jones.

Thelma is survived by her siblings, Wilma J. Alsip, Freddie R. Jones Jr., Fayetta Burke, and Judy Jones; and by many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service for Thelma D. Jones will be held at 1 pm on Saturday October 9, at Corinth Cemetery in Corbin with Rev. Jim Cook officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.