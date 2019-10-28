









Thelma Cole Brown, formerly of Williamsburg, Kentucky, age 98, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her home on Knapp Avenue in Morehead, Kentucky.

Born May 20, 1921, in Knox County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Chris Cole and Nannie Riley Cole Smith. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Robert Lee Brown, Sr.; her brother, Jack Cole; and a daughter, Winifred Brown Hornstein.

Survivors include her daughter, Marjorie Thomas and husband, Dan, of Morehead; son, Robert Lee Brown, Jr. and wife, Sandra, of Lexington; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Thelma was a retired teacher. She was active in the Kentucky Federation of Women’s Club and the United Methodist Church of Williamsburg.

A private graveside service will be held in Whitley County at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church of Morehead Living Memorial or Mack Fund, 227 East Main Street, Morehead, KY 40351 or St. Claire Hospice, 222 Medical Circle, Morehead, KY 40351.

Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals of Morehead is caring for arrangements.