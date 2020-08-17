









Thelma Brittian, age 94, of Adairsville, Georgia (formerly of Williamsburg, Kentucky), departed this life on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the home of her son. She was born on February 23, 1926 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Eli and Eva Smith. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Brittian and five sons, Danny Brittian, Bob Brittian, Jimmy Brittian, Wayne Brittian and Carl Brittian. Thelma enjoyed her family and her music and worshiping the Lord.

She is survived by nine children, General Brittian (Audrey) of Euharlee, GA, Benny Brittian (Valerie) of Adairsville, GA, Chuck Brittian (Mary) of Cartersville, GA, Tracy “Pat” Brittian (Star) of Adairsville, GA, Ted Brittian (Ollie) of College Grove, TN, Sue Hook (Ray) of Oklahoma, Ann Reynolds (Marty) of Cartersville, GA, Gretta Sheperd (Mike) of Cartersville, GA, and Deloris “Dewbie” Brittian of Cedar Bluff, AL; 36 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; 25 great-great-grandchildren; several great-great-great-grandchildren; six sisters, Dolly Smith of Williamsburg, KY, Shelby Powers of Williamsburg, KY, Florie Ledington of Norwood, OH, Louise Logan of Norwood, OH, Buddy Brinson of Somerset, KY, and Doris Rogers of Somerset, KY; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Tuesday, August 18, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Ridner officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Woods Cemetery on Highway 904, Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.