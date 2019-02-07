The Wrigley Taproom hosing fundraiser for the White Flag Ministry Thursday













A downtown Corbin restaurant will be working to help First Baptist Church’s White Flag Ministry Thursday night.

The Wrigley Taproom on Main Street will be donating 15 percent of the proceeds from Thursday’s dinner service to the ministry that helps provide shelter for area homeless on cold winter nights.

The restaurant will begin serving at 5 p.m.

“We try to do a fundraiser like this every quarter,” said Shannon Ferrell, the restaurant’s general manager.

In addition, representatives from the ministry will be on hand at the restaurant to collect donations of winter clothing including coats, gloves, scarves, hats and sweaters, to benefit those who seek their help.

The White Flag Ministry seeks to provide hotel rooms to those in need of shelter on nights in which the temperature is forecast to drop to 29 degrees or below.

The Wrigley Taproom features a variety of craft beers and cocktails, along with a menu created using local ingredients.

Ferrell said Thursday’s menu would include pork quesadillas, the Wrigley Wedge salad, chicken poppyseed, and the Americano burger.

More information about the menu is available online at www.thewrigley.com.