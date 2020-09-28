Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery employee tests positive for COVID–19 Sunday

Posted On 28 Sep 2020
The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery announced Monday that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID–19.

According to the announcement posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the unidentified employee notified the owners Sunday about the positive test.

“We are grateful to the employee for alerting us immediately out of concern for their coworkers and customers,” restaurant officials stated adding that all other employees have been tested since and all of those tests came back negative.

“We believe this is because they consistently wear their masks, vigilantly stanitize all work surfaces, and monitor temperatures daily,” officials noted. “Our employees are top notch, and we know it.”

In light of the news, officials said the restaurant would remain closed this week as some employees are self-isolating.

“Although we carefully follow all the healthy at work guidelines and all sanitation procedures each day, we also have an environmental safety sanitation company coming this week to do an extreme deep clean as an extra safety measure,” officials added.

