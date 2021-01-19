The temper tantrum culture has to end on both sides











Anyone that has ever been around toddlers is familiar with the dreaded temper tantrum. Young children will get upset over something and will lay on the floor kicking and screaming until they get their way.

Sadly, we are living in what I would affectionately refer to as the temper tantrum era, only in this case it involves adults.

On the left, some people are upset over social justice issues. Some are taking to the streets in protest. To their credit, most are doing so peacefully. But then there is the temper tantrum portion of the crowd, who are setting things on fire, smashing glass windows, breaking into buildings and looting.

On the right, some people are upset over the outcome of the election. In the case of last week, several people went to Washington, D.C., to protest. To their credit also, most did so peacefully. But then there is the temper tantrum portion of the crowd, who stormed the U.S. Capitol, smashed windows, over ran security guards, forced Congress to be evacuated as it was counting Electoral College votes to certify the outcome of the presidential election, and killed a police officer in the protest.

The temper tantrums have to end on both sides folks! Enough is enough!

I am sick of this crap on both sides, and what happened at the U.S. Capitol last week can NEVER happen again!

We also have to have end of the culture of saying, well, it’s OK for my side to do something wrong because the other side is doing it too. Enough of the excuses folks.

This country is tearing apart, and it has to end.

People on both sides are busy yelling at each other. Few people seem to be listening to the other side, and often times, don’t listen to people on their own side unless its someone that is telling them exactly what they want to hear.

How do we end this great divide?

For starters, as the old adage goes, God gave us one mouth and two ears, which means that he wants us to listen twice as much as we talk.

Republicans and Democrats need to start a dialog with one other where they listen to what the other side has to say, they pay attention to the other side’s concerns, and listen to the other side’s proposed solutions.

If they do so, they might find some middle ground that they can agree on, such as that smashing windows, setting things on fire, and vandalizing buildings CANNOT be permitted no matter how upset people are whether it is justified or not.

There are things both sides are upset about in society.

Many in the Black community are upset over the relationship between their community and police. How do we start to heal this?

How about some social functions where both sides can come together, talk, mingle and get to know each another.

