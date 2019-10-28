‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to The Arena in Corbin











If you have ever wanted to have the chance to, “Come on down!” but couldn’t make the trip to Los Angeles, that opportunity is coming on March 27 when “The Price Is Right Live” comes to The Arena.

The traveling version of the longest running game show on television will be bringing Plinko, Clifhangers, The Big Wheel, and the Showcase Showdown.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday through ticketmaster.com, or at The Arena box office.

Ticket prices will range from $33.50 to $53.50.

Arena Manager Kristi Balla said the venue will be set up for a half-house show, meaning a capacity of 3,000.