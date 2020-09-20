‘The Power of Words’











(Letter to the Editor by Jack Sellars of Corbin)

“The tongue is a fire, a world of unrighteousness… setting on fire the entire course of life, and set on fire by Hell.” – James 3:6

In Proverbs we are snared by the words of our mouth, and death and life are in the tongue.

In the Korean War, as a U.S. Marine, we were taught the meaning of discipline and obedience, as well as trusting fellow Marines. In words, you need to recite your general orders, as well as responding to orders, in a lifetime of respect for the U.S. Marine Corps.

As a Christian, I have friends and relatives that have different political views than I. Only God has the right to judge.

He also tells us in Proverbs 6:17 that God hates the shedding of innocent blood, and what is more innocent than babies, knowing that He knew us before we were conceived in the mother’s womb? Sadly, the murder of babies still goes on.

I believe in the Holy Bible from Genesis to Revelation. Our bodies are the temples of God, and we have been bought with a price that our Lord Jesus took for our sins on the cross. Two things are eternal – the souls of men and women, and the Word of God.