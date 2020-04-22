The Holler thinking outside the box when it comes to COVID-19 relief efforts











The Holler Creative is a digital marketing agency based in Corbin that helps businesses utilize online platforms in order to grow their brand and reach more potential customers. Since its inception, the agency has made a name for itself thanks in large part to their unique, modernistic approach to traditional marketing challenges.

In our current economic climate, that is to say, in the era of COVID-19, all businesses are trying to think outside the box in order to help their bottom lines, and hopefully continue to keep the doors open until this pandemic is finally over. The Holler has been doing their part to assist in this effort lately, offering up their services in a variety of different ways.

Recently, the Holler partnered with the Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) organization to lead a webinar for business owners around the state. Agency co-founder and Chief Business Officer Kevin Flora said of the online meeting, “As a digital marketing company, we focused on how to use social media to help grow a brand. Specifically, we talked about how we can use this time to step back and work on our brands, finding a consistent voice and identity, so that we can be poised to make a strong push once this is over.”

The webinar was about 30-minutes in length with over 50 individuals present. Flora said that many of those who took part in the meeting have since reached out requesting additional information concerning topics such as analytics, and which social media platform they should focus on.

Another relief effort that is just getting underway is Local Backs KY (www.localbacksky.com). The premise of this project is to encourage local businesses to submit their logos, which the Holler will then use to make t-shirts. Each t-shirt will cost $25, with $10 going directly to the business on the shirt.

“This was an opportunity to use our resources and personnel to help business owners,” Flora said of the t-shirts. “People want to support their local community, and Local Backs KY gives them the chance to do that every day.”

If a business owner would like to find out more about how they could have their logo featured on a t-shirt, they can visit the website previously mentioned, or send an e-mail to info@theholler.com.

As far as helping those on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus, Flora said that the Holler has also been able to produce some handy little items called “ear savers” recently thanks to the availability of a special printer.

For those who have never heard of these, they are basically just a small accessory that will connect the straps of a face mask at the back of someone’s head. This way, healthcare professionals, or anyone else having to wear a mask, can avoid aggravating chafing behind the ears. Hence the term “ear savers.”

Flora said that he has already printed off many of these helpful pieces, donating them to a few local medical facilities at no cost. He explained that he would like to do this for other facilities in our region, and he encouraged anyone interested to reach out via the same e-mail address previously mentioned.

In sum, Flora explained the Holler’s main goal right now by saying, “The whole reason that fellow co-founder Josh Coppock and I started this business was to help provide some hope and opportunity in Appalachia. During this time of emergency, our mission remains the same, but our daily tasks have changed.”

“We are just looking to help people more than anything else,” Flora said. “Life is about so much more than just money, and being able to provide something positive to someone can make a big difference.”

For more on the Holler Creative, look them up online at www.theholler.com. They are also active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.