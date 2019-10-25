The Health Wagon coming to Williamsburg Monday











The Health Wagon will be in Williamsburg on Monday, Oct. 28, providing free flu shots to those, who can’t afford them, and offering other medical services.

The Health Wagon will be set up in the parking lot of the South Union-Mt. Zion Baptist Association from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The parking lot is located off US25W near Forcht Bank and across the street from James Baker State Farm.

The Health Wagon serves individuals and families with free, integrated health care that is culturally sensitive in the Appalachian region.