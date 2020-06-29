The Garage Karaoke building in Corbin catches fire Monday











Corbin firefighters were called to The Garage Karaoke building Monday afternoon after smoke was seen pouring from the structure.

No flames were seen coming from the building at the corner of North Main and Gordon Street, but at one point, black smoke could be seen coming from the rear of the former A-1 Car Care, which was turned into The Garage Karaoke and Arcade in 2019.

Co-owner Chase Gabbard, who arrived on the scene soon after the fire department, said the karaoke business had been closed and he and Jamie Brown were working on improvements to the building.

Firefighters made entry through the front and rear of the building, and a team was sent up on the roof to locate the source of the fire.

Main Street was closed to traffic as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

For more information, see Wednesday’s edition of The News Journal.