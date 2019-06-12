The gaRAGE Karaoke and Arcade opens tonight in Corbin











Bust out your sequined jumpsuits, black outfits, or Hawaiian shirt and prepare to belt out your rendition of Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jimmy Buffet, or any of hundreds of other artists as the gaRAGE Karaoke and Arcade opens tonight in Downtown Corbin.

Jaimee Brown and her boyfriend, Chase Gabbard, have spent more than three months renovating the former A-1 Car Care building at the corner of North Main and Gordon Street.

Brown said her father, James Alsip, ran the business out of the building beginning in the early 1980’s, and she wanted to pay tribute to him, while bringing new life to the space.

“He loved this place,” Brown said.

As a result, she had kept the garage feel. The original sink is now a piece of artwork near the entrance. It has been covered with plexiglass and had lights installed to show off its character.

The stage and seating have been set up in what were the repair bays. Oil drums serve as tables. Various tools and equipment adorn the walls and shelves around the area.

The garage doors are still in place, and may even be opened when the weather is right.

“My whole life, I was barefoot and filthy at this garage,” Brown said.

The gaRAGE will be open Wednesday through Saturday. Hours will be 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesday, 5-10 p.m. Thursday, and 5 p.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

“If we have a large crowd, we will keep going until i slows down,” Brown said of the weekend hours.

Admission will be $5 for adults, $2.50 for children under 10, and free for those under three.

Veterans will be admitted for $2.50 by showing their veteran’s card, or military ID.

Snack foods including popcorn, pretzels and nachos will be served, along with soft drinks and water.

Brown said no alcoholic beverages would be available.

“We want to be very family friendly,” Brown said.

A game room has been set up in a back room just off the garage area. Games include Pac Man, Galaga, and Missile Command, along with a miniature pool table, and foosball table.

While the karaoke won’t be available on Mondays, Brown said she and the rest of the crew would be searching to entertainment alternatives.

One idea is to host the Monday Night Murder Mystery once a month.

“We are definitely open to ideas to keep people engaged,” Brown said.

More information about The gaRAGE is available on its Facebook Page.

“I’m so excited. I think it is going to be awesome,” Brown said. “It is just good, clean fun.”