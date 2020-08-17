Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

The Corbin City Commission votes to hire lawyer to fight London annexation of Exit 29 area

Posted On 17 Aug 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

The Corbin City Commission voted unanimously to retain an attorney in response to the City of London’s approval of the first reading of an ordinance to annex into southern Laurel County.

The commission met for more than 30 minutes in executive session during its regular monthly meeting Monday night to discuss pending or proposed litigation.

After returning to regular session, the commission approved the motion to hire attorney Patrick Hughes.

While the area along West Cumberland Gap Parkway is not within the Corbin city limits, the City of Corbin installed the water and sewer lines that service the area.

London would require permission from Corbin to annex over its infrastructure.

Corbin cannot currently annex the area as state law only permits a city to annex in a county where it is chartered.

Several attempts by area state legislators to amend state law to permit Corbin to annex that area have been unsuccessful.

See Wednesday’s edition of the News Journal for more details.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Corbin City Commission approves closing portions of Third Street to provide outdoor dining area

Posted On 31 Jul 2020
, By
0

U.S. Army combat veteran wants Corbin to reconsider fireworks ordinance

Posted On 26 Jul 2020
, By
0

With Corbin Downtown Department now officially abolished, Corbin Tourism taking on some new duties

Posted On 24 Jul 2020
, By
0

Corbin District Clerk’s Office staying put rent free

Posted On 22 Jun 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal