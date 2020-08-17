The Corbin City Commission votes to hire lawyer to fight London annexation of Exit 29 area











The Corbin City Commission voted unanimously to retain an attorney in response to the City of London’s approval of the first reading of an ordinance to annex into southern Laurel County.

The commission met for more than 30 minutes in executive session during its regular monthly meeting Monday night to discuss pending or proposed litigation.

After returning to regular session, the commission approved the motion to hire attorney Patrick Hughes.

While the area along West Cumberland Gap Parkway is not within the Corbin city limits, the City of Corbin installed the water and sewer lines that service the area.

London would require permission from Corbin to annex over its infrastructure.

Corbin cannot currently annex the area as state law only permits a city to annex in a county where it is chartered.

Several attempts by area state legislators to amend state law to permit Corbin to annex that area have been unsuccessful.

